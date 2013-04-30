By Olivia Oran
April 30 Life sciences-focused software company
Veeva Systems is planning an initial public offering that could
come in the third quarter and has selected banks to lead the
deal, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The Pleasanton, California-based company has hired Morgan
Stanley and Deutsche Bank AG, the sources said
on Tuesday. The sources declined to speak publicly because the
matter is private.
Veeva Systems, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank declined to
comment.
Veeva, which competes with Oracle, provides
Web-based software for pharmaceutical representatives that
allows them to track drug information and to provide
documentation and data to their sales forces.
Veeva has also built a content management system for
pharmaceutical companies to manage information related to drug
development to maintain compliance and speed up the approval
process.
The company generated around $120 million in annual revenue
last year and is profitable, one of the sources said. It has
more than 150 customers including large pharmaceutical companies
like AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer, Eli Lilly & Co
and Novartis AG, as well as biotech firms.
Veeva Systems received $4 million in funding from venture
capital firm Emergence Capital in 2008.