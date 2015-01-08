BRIEF-Trencor updates on impact of Hanjin bankruptcy
* Reasonable certainty that remaining impact of Hanjin bankruptcy will be charge against profit after tax and non-controlling interests of 64 million rand-128 million rand
Jan 8 VEF Radiotehnika RRR AS :
* Says Riga City Kurzeme District Court approved company's legal protection process action plan on Jan. 5
* Says Vigo Krastinu was appointed company's administrator Source text: bit.ly/14yxAEd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reasonable certainty that remaining impact of Hanjin bankruptcy will be charge against profit after tax and non-controlling interests of 64 million rand-128 million rand
NEW YORK, May 9 Puerto Rico's benchmark general obligation debt price fell to a record low on Tuesday in light trading as the prospect of a drawn-out restructuring of the island's $70 billion debt load spurred selling.