BRIEF-Dusolo Fertilizers says CFO Leslie Shen resigned
* Ruxton appointment as interim CFO is effective from today, April 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, April 4 BMW on Friday said deliveries of its Mini and BMW-branded vehicles rose 25.4 percent in China to 107,951 vehicles in the first quarter.
Compared with the same period a year earlier, deliveries of BMW branded vehicles were up 25.3 percent, to 100,981 cars, the company said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Ruxton appointment as interim CFO is effective from today, April 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 25 Lojas Renner SA, Brazil's No. 1 apparel retailer, missed first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, as surging expenses linked to store openings offset the impact of higher sales volumes.