FRANKFURT, April 12 BMW Group said it
achieved the highest ever monthly sales in the company's 100
year history, delivering 240,659 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce
vehicles in March.
BMW-branded passenger car sales rose 2.9 percent, mainly
thanks to demand for compact cars, the group said in a statement
on Tuesday.
"March 2016 has been the best single month ever for BMW
Group sales," Ian Robertson, BMW's board member responsible for
sales and marketing, said.
"Globally, I am confident that we will see this positive
trend continue through the year," he added.
BMW brand vehicle sales reached 201,352 in March.
MINI sales were higher in March 2016 than in any previous
single month in the brand's history. A total of 39,061 cars were
delivered, a 6.6 percent jump compared with the same month last
year.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)