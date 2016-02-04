LONDON Feb 4 Sales of Volkswagen-branded
cars in Britain fell for the fourth consecutive
month in a row in January, industry data showed on Thursday,
despite the overall market growing nearly 3 percent.
VW sales fell 13.9 percent year-on-year in January,
following on from drops in October, November and December, after
the firm admitted to cheating U.S. diesel emissions tests,
prompting the biggest ever scandal for the German carmaker.
Sales of Volkswagen Group's Seat models fell 24.6 percent,
Skoda dropped 2.4 percent and there was a modest rise in
registrations of Audi models of 1.4 percent.
Total new car registrations rose 2.9 percent to 169,678 cars
in January following on from a record high of 2.63 million in
2015, boosted by low interest rates, cheap credit and rising
consumer confidence.
(Reporting By Costas Pitas, editing by Andy Bruce)