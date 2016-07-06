LONDON, July 6 British new car registrations fell slightly last month, preliminary industry data showed on Wednesday. If confirmed, the drop of less than 1 percent would mark only the second time sales have failed to rise year-on-year in over four years.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders will publish full data at 0800 GMT but said it was too early to link the anticipated drop to any effect of Britain's referendum on EU membership. It also cautioned that the final number may vary.

Although car deliveries typically occur several weeks after purchase decisions and most of June's sales happened before the June 23 vote, there is normally a push by dealers and manufacturers at the end of each month to boost figures as much as possible, meaning Brexit could have hit end-of-month demand.

Last week, the SMMT said footfall at car dealerships the weekend after the Brexit vote was "pretty much where it should be" and it was not changing its forecast for a record of around 2.7 million registrations this year.

British car sales fell 1.1 percent in October last year, breaking a 43-month run of continuous growth. That was blamed partly on a sharp decline in sales of Volkswagen models in the wake of the diesel emissions scandal, but sales have grown in every month since.