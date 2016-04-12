* BMW brand Q1 passenger car sales rise 6 pct to 478,743
* Mercedes-Benz passenger car sales up 12.6 pct to 483,487
* Audi Q1 sales up 4 pct to 455,750
(Updates and recasts with Q1 China growth and includes revised
IHS Automotive forecast figures for 2016, 2017)
FRANKFURT, April 12 Mercedes-Benz's sales in
China rose three times as fast as BMW's in the first
quarter, to make the brand the biggest seller of luxury cars
globally, monthly registration figures showed on Tuesday.
Mercedes, owned by Daimler, has gained an edge
from a recent push to expand its operations in China where it
started making a long-wheelbase version of its C-Class, its best
selling model, in 2014.
China is the world's biggest car market and Mercedes' sales
there jumped 36.4 percent in the first quarter of this year
compared with 11.2 percent China growth for BMW, the figures
showed.
BMW is still expected to sell more luxury cars globally this
year than any other carmaker, despite losing out to Mercedes in
the first quarter. However, analysts at IHS Automotive forecast
Mercedes will knock BMW off the top stop next year for the first
time in more than a decade.
M.M. Warburg analyst Marc-Rene Tonn said aside from China
momentum, Mercedes is benefiting strongly from a younger model
portfolio and could even beat BMW this year in terms of global
sales.
"I would expect Mercedes-Benz brand to overtake BMW in terms
of deliveries this year, but not by a wide margin," Tonn said.
Total sales of Mercedes-Benz in the first quarter reached
483,487, topping BMW's 478,743 cars, the registration figures
showed. Ingolstadt-based rival Audi sold 455,750 vehicles in the
first three months of this year.
A push beyond luxury limousines to develop compact cars and
offroaders has helped Audi, BMW and Mercedes reach new sales
records, extending their dominance in the luxury car sector.
Last year, Mercedes' sales rose 13.4 percent to 1.87 million
cars while sales of BMW's core brand grew 5.2 percent, reaching
1.91 million. Audi sales edged up 3.6 percent to 1.80 million
luxury vehicles.
IHS forecasts that Mercedes's luxury car sales will reach
1,943,068 this year, lagging BMW's 1,948,019 while Audi will
sell 1,848,473.
Next year it sees Mercedes-Benz sales of 2,011,947 cars,
topping BMW's 1,961,027.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Susan Fenton)