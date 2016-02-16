FRANKFURT Feb 16 European car sales rose 6.3
percent to 1,093,565 vehicles in January, industry data showed
on Tuesday, even as Europe's largest carmaker Volkswagen
saw registrations of VW-branded cars fall 4 percent
in the wake of a diesel emissions scandal.
VW's rivals Ford and Opel/Vauxhall meanwhile
posted registration gains of 11.4 percent and 12.4 percent
respectively, according to car registration data for European
Union (EU) and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries.
The Volkswagen Group as a whole saw sales rise 1 percent in
January, buoyed by a 14 percent jump in registrations of its
premium Audi division, according to the figures published by
European auto industry association ACEA.
In the European Union, registrations rose to 1,061,150 in
January, a 6.2 percent rise compared with the year-earlier
period, marking the 29th consecutive month of growth, ACEA said.
Registrations in Italy and Spain rose 17.4 percent and 12.1
percent respectively, while large markets France, Spain and
Germany also posted modest single-digit gains.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)