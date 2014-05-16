FRANKFURT May 16 New car registrations in
Europe rose 3.6 percent in April with mass market car makers
Ford, Fiat, Renault and Opel showing stronger growth than
premium brands, according to registration data from the European
Automobile Manufacturer's Association ACEA on Friday.
Registrations in the European Union and the countries of the
European Free Trade Association (EFTA) rose 6.3 percent in the
first four months of the year, in a sign that the car market is
on the road to recovery after six straight years of sales
contraction.
April registrations for Peugeot, Renault
and Opel rose 5.8 percent, 9.0 percent and 5.1 percent,
respectively, ACEA data show. New car registrations were up 7.3
percent at Ford and 3 percent at Fiat.
By contrast, Mercedes-Benz registrations rose
just 1.1 percent, and rival premium brand Audi saw
sales grow just 0.6 percent. BMW registrations rose
2.3 percent last month.
($1 = 0.7243 Euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor)