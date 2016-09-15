PARIS, Sept 15 European car sales rose 9.5
percent last month, regional industry association ACEA said on
Thursday, with recovering southern markets benefiting Fiat
and low-cost brands.
Registrations rose to 855,466 cars in August, a seasonally
slow holiday month, from 781,575 a year earlier, the
Brussels-based Association of European Carmakers said in a
statement.
Fiat Chrysler posted the biggest gain among major
carmakers with a 20 percent sales increase, helped by a
similarly rise in Italy and nearly 15 percent growth in Spain.
Spanish-based budget brand SEAT recorded an 18 percent
increase in European registrations, contributing to parent group
Volkswagen's 6.3 percent advance.
Sales by France's PSA rose a lacklustre 2.8
percent, with the Peugeot brand in line with VW, but Citroen and
DS showing declines. Domestic rival Renault gained
almost 15 percent, with its no-frills Dacia sales up 40 percent.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by David Clarke)