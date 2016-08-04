FRANKFURT Aug 4 Car sales in Western Europe
fell 2 percent in July, the first monthly decline in
registrations since August 2013, forecasters LMC Automotive
said, citing lower demand in France and Germany and one less
selling day compared with last year.
Western Europe passenger car sales fell to 1,070,598
vehicles in July, LMC Automotive said, which estimates monthly
sales based on national registration data and its own forecasts
ahead of the official data due to be released by the ACEA
association on Sept. 15.
LMC said a slowdown in sales was also noticeable based on
the seasonally adjusted annual selling rate (SAAR), which fell
to 13.4 million cars in July, compared with a 13.9 million
annual selling rate for passenger cars seen last month.
"The selling rate came in at a relatively disappointing 13.4
million units per year in July, and while we wouldn't want to
overemphasize one month's result, recent results have seen a
weaker SAAR than earlier in the year," LMC analyst Emiliano
Lewis said.
July sales in the Germany, Europe's largest market,
contracted 3.9 percent, while deliveries in France, the third
largest market in Europe, were down 9.6 percent, LMC data
showed. Sales in the United Kingdom, the region's second largest
market, were up 0.1 percent in July, it showed.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)