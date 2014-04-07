BRIEF-Xi'an Catering sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 0.5 mln yuan to 6 mln yuan
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 0.5 million yuan to 6 million yuan
FRANKFURT, April 7 Germany's Audi said sales of luxury cars rose 15.4 percent in March to an all-time monthly record of 170,450 autos, citing demand for the expanded A3 model line and the Q7 sport-utility vehicle.
First-quarter deliveries were up 11.7 percent to a record 412,850 cars on demand from all major regions, the Volkswagen-owned division said on Monday.
Ingolstadt-based Audi outsold German rival Mercedes-Benz by almost 39,000 cars in the first three months. Luxury-sales champion BMW is expected to publish March sales data later this week. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by Edward Taylor)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 0.5 million yuan to 6 million yuan
JAKARTA, April 17 Motorcycle sales in Indonesia fell 15.9 percent in March from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Monday, as quoted by PT Astra International Tbk, an Indonesia-based company primarily engaged in automobile business. Sales stood at 473,896 motorbikes in March, down from 563,341 sold in the same month last year. However, it was higher than the 453,763 bikes sold in February. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest