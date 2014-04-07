* Audi has all-time monthly sales record in March
* Audi leads Mercedes by 38,574 cars in Q1 sales
* BMW expected to publish Q1 sales this week
(Adds detail on sales data, analyst comment)
BERLIN, April 7 Audi is stepping up
its challenge to unseat German rival BMW as global
luxury-car sales champion, with recovering European demand and
Chinese growth pushing its first-quarter deliveries to a record.
Volkswagen's flagship luxury division, already leading BMW
by a whisker after two months, said on Monday that deliveries in
March rose 15.4 percent to an all-time monthly record of 170,450
cars.
Fueled by demand for the expanded A3 line, Audi's European
sales, accounting for almost half of its global deliveries, were
up 7.2 percent in March, led by double-digit growth in Germany
and the UK.
"As the top European premium brand, Audi surely benefits
disproportionately from the region's unfolding recovery," said
Marc-Rene Tonn, analyst with Hamburg-based M.M. Warburg.
First-quarter deliveries were up 11.7 percent to a record
412,850 cars, Audi said, powered also by a 21 percent gain in
China where the carmaker started assembly of the A3 sportback
model at a factory in Foshan in late 2013.
That compares with 374,276 cars for rival Mercedes-Benz
, which dropped behind Audi into third place in the
global luxury-car sales rankings in 2011.
Munich-based BMW, which has been the top-selling luxury
manufacturer for nine straight years, is expected to publish
March deliveries later this week.
Although its product cycle has peaked, unbroken demand from
Germany and abroad may cause Audi to keep raising output during
the second quarter after adding 53 additional production shifts
in its home country between January and the end of April, a
spokeswoman said on Sunday.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Editing by Edward Taylor and Mark
Potter)