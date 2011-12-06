LONDON Dec 6 Booming art prices have
produced plenty of "treasures in the attic" of late, and this
week could see another when a painting first valued at 300
pounds ($470) is set to fetch up to three million after Bonhams
discovered it was by Velazquez.
The portrait of an unknown gentleman goes under the hammer
on Wednesday, as London hosts a series of old master and British
art auctions featuring works worth tens of millions of pounds.
While the newly discovered Velazquez is not the most
valuable lot on offer at Christie's, Sotheby's and Bonhams, its
story is arguably the most arresting.
The painting of a balding man in black tunic and white
"golilla" collar was part of a small collection of works
attributed to 19th century British painter Matthew Shepperson
which was consigned for sale at Bonhams in Oxford.
But the auctioneer suspected the portrait was by a different
artist and had it sent to the Old Master Paintings department in
London for further analysis.
Consultant Brian Koetser was brought in and their suspicions
were confirmed by Peter Cherry, lecturer at the History of Art
department at Trinity College Dublin who Bonhams called "one of
the world's foremost authorities on Velazquez and his school."
After studying the painting, including with x-ray
technology, Cherry decided it was by 17th century Spanish master
Diego Velazquez and dated from 1631-1634 when the artist was in
Italy or shortly after he returned to Spain.
It is one of 100 works by the artist known to exist, of
which only a handful remain in private hands.
"The discovery of this lost treasure is a once-in-a-lifetime
experience and it is tremendously exciting to be able to bring
it to the world's attention," said Andrew McKenzie, director of
old master paintings at Bonhams.
The work is expected to sell for 2-3 million pounds at
Bonhams' old master paintings auction on Wednesday.
On the same day, Sotheby's holds its main London sale of old
master and British paintings, and expects "The Card Players in
an Interior" by 17th Dutch artist Jan Steen to be the top lot at
4.5-6.0 million pounds.
A pair of works by 18th century painter Johann Zoffany
commissioned by British actor David Garrick, which are being
offered as a single lot, have a combined value of 6-8 million
pounds.
Sotheby's expects to raise over 21 million pounds from the
main auction and a smaller day sale on Thursday.
Christie's holds its main old master auction later on
Tuesday and has set a pre-sale estimate of 18-26 million pounds.
Like Bonhams, its star work is a Spanish painting, this time
by Francisco Goya, whose "Portrait of Juan López de Robredo" is
being offered at auction for the first time in nearly 20 years
and is set to fetch 4-6 million pounds.
Another highlight is "The Battle between Carnival and Lent"
by Pieter Brueghel II estimated at 3.5-4.5 million pounds.