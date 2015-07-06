July 6 Velocys Plc, whose technology is
used to convert gas to liquid fuels, said on Monday it suspended
Chief Executive Roy Lipski, pending an investigation into
"serious allegations" of misconduct.
The company's shares plunged as much as 21 percent.
Velocys did not disclose details on the nature of the
misconduct but said it did not involve fraud or financial
impropriety.
"Lipski's suspension does not constitute disciplinary action
and does not imply any assumption whatsoever that he is guilty
of any misconduct," the company said.
Velocys, which develops technology to produce cleaner fuels
from both conventional and renewable sources such as bio-waste,
said CFO Susan Robertson would act as chief executive for the
duration of Lipski's suspension.
Shares in the company recovered some of the initial losses
to trade down 16.3 percent at 97 pence at 0219 GMT. The stock
was among the top losers on the London Stock Exchange.
Up to Friday's close, the stock had lost more than a quarter
in value since June, when star UK fund manager Neil Woodford
said it had sold off its position in the company.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)