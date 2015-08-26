By Eric Auchard
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Aug 26 Velostrata, a year-old
start-up founded by a successful Israeli software entrepreneur,
on Wednesday revealed plans to offer hybrid cloud software that
lets organisations offload local business data more securely to
public cloud services.
In addition, Velostrara said it had raised $14 million in
early stage, Series A funding from established venture financers
Norwest Venture Partners and 83North, which previously operated
as the Israeli arm of Greylock Partners.
Velostrata said its software promises to remove barriers to
adopting Internet-based storage by combining elements of
lower-cost off-site cloud services with the control of keeping
business data secured on local datacenters.
This approach lets technicians offload inactive data from
local computers inside an organisation for storage back-up and
data archiving in the cloud, allowing speedy recovery from data
disasters within minutes, the company said. This is a key
limitation holding back adoption of cloud services by companies.
Velostrata, which was founded in Netanya, northern Israel in
2014 and is now based in San Jose, Calif., is the brainchild of
serial software entrepreneur Issy Ben-Shaul, Velostrata's chief
executive, and Ady Degany, its chief product officer.
Ben-Shaul was co-founder of Actona, a company sold to Cisco
for $82 million in 2004 who then founded Wanova, a
virtual desktop firm sold to VMware in a 2012 deal
reportedly valued at the time in a similar range.
Degany ran product marketing at StorSimple, storage software
company acquired by Microsoft, also in 2012, for
undisclosed terms.
