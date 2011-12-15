PRAGUE Dec 15 Czech investment group KKCG
is looking to buy a 16 percent stake in Gazprom-owned
gas company Vemex from a Swiss-based shareholder by the
year-end, Czech newspaper Hospodarske Noviny reported on
Thursday.
The daily, citing two sources, said KKCG will buy the stake
from EW EastWest Consult. According to market sources, the price
could be close to 1 billion crowns ($50.5 million)
KKCG was not available to comment.
Vemex, in the Czech market since 2006, has around a 10
percent market share in the central European country.
It aims to increase its gas sales by around 12.5 percent in
2012 to 900 million cubic metres, the company's market and PR
director Hugo Kysilka said in Gazprom's in-house magazine last
month.
Earlier this year, Vemex bought a controlling stake in Czech
energy retailer RSP Energy, marking the first time one of
Gazprom's foreign affiliates will sell directly to retail
customers.
European Union regulators in September carried out raids at
Gazprom's European subsidiaries, including Vemex, in a probe
into possible monopoly practices.
($1 = 19.79 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Dan Lalor)