METALS-London copper slips on stronger dollar
MELBOURNE, March 30 London copper slipped on Thursday in low volume trade as the U.S. dollar held gains on brighter economic signals from the United States.
(Corrects headline and second bullet to say that the company's shares were priced at $1.25 per share, not $1.36)
May 23 Venaxis Inc : * Announces pricing of offering of common stock and warrants * Says public offering of 10 million common shares priced at $1.25 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Synovus to resell credit-card portfolio to Capital One - source (Adds stock movement in extended trade)
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday morning pressured by a pause in the weak yen trend, while mining shares firmed on gains in oil prices.