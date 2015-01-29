Jan 29 Venaxis Inc said its appendicitis test was not found to be substantially equivalent to standard of care by the U.S. health regulator.

Venaxis' blood-based test, APPY1, helps identify patients who are less likely to develop acute appendicitis.

The company said it would consider exploring different study protocols to address the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's concern. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)