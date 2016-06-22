BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
MILAN, June 22 Quaestio Capital Management, which manages Italian bank rescue fund Atlante, said on Wednesday the European Central Bank had authorised it to take a stake of more than 50 percent in Veneto Banca IPO-VENE.MI.
The Italian regional bank has launched a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) initial share offer to plug a capital shortfall and avoid being wound down. The offer to current shareholders ends on Wednesday.
A source close to the matter told Reuters earlier on Wednesday take-up for the offer stood at around 1 percent and that the IPO would likely fail. ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project