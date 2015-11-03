MILAN Nov 3 Italy's Veneto Banca is discussing
the possible sale of its private banking unit Banca
Intermobiliare to Swiss bank BSI in a deal that would
help it beef up its weak capital base.
The unlisted cooperative lender said on Tuesday it had
entered on Oct. 23 a three-week period of exclusive talks with
BSI. The value of the deal is still under discussion, it said in
a statement.
Italian paper Il Messaggero reported on Tuesday BSI had
presented an offer worth 280 million euros for a majority stake
in Banca Intermobiliare.
Veneto Banca, one of 13 Italian banks under direct European
Central Bank oversight, is also preparing to raise up to 1
billion euros in cash from investors to comply with capital
requirements.
The agreed sale of BIM to a group of Italian investors fell
through earlier this year as the ECB failed to give a green
light to the deal.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)