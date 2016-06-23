MILAN, June 23 Italy's Veneto Banca said on
Thursday shareholders had taken up only 2.22 percent of its 1
billion euro ($1.1 billion) initial share offering, paving the
way for the regional bank to be taken over by rescue fund
Atlante.
The offer reserved to the bank's 88,000 existing
shareholders ended on Wednesday. Institutional buyers have until
1100 GMT on Friday to subscribe to the offer, but a source close
to the deal said on Wednesday they were not expected to show
much interest.
Under Italian rules on minimum free float levels, a take-up
of at least 25 percent would be necessary for Veneto Banca to
list as planned. A failed IPO would hand control of Veneto Banca
to Atlante, which has committed to take on any unsold shares
provided it can gain a majority stake in the lender.
($1 = 0.8811 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za, ediitng by Silvia Aloisi)