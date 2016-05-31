MILAN May 31 Italy's Veneto Banca IPO-VENE.MI has set a price range of 0.1-0.5 euros per share for its upcoming 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) capital increase, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Earlier, three sources said bank rescue fund Atlante had agreed to sub underwrite Veneto Banca's cash call. ($1 = 0.8980 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala, writing by Stephen Jewkes)