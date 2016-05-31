* Veneto Banca to launch 1 bln euro IPO on June 8

* Govt-brokered bailout fund to take on any unsold shares

* Fund rescued rival Popolare Vicenza after failed IPO (Recasts with bank statement)

By Valentina Za and Francesca Landini

MILAN, May 31 Italy's Veneto Banca set a price range of 0.1-0.5 euros per share for its upcoming 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) initial public offering, effectively wiping out the savings of thousands of small investors in the regional bank.

Given poor demand from the market in the run-up to the offer, a newly established bank bailout fund will backstop the capital raising, acting as an investor of last resort in a weak lender twice in the span of a few weeks.

The Atlante fund will buy unsold shares at 0.10 euros and its guarantee is only valid if it gains a stake of at least 50.1 percent.

The 4.25 billion euros fund was hastily set up last month to help struggling banks raise cash as the government feared a failed stock sale might trigger a sector-wide crisis.

"The deal's main aim is to try to avoid a possible systemic risk," Veneto Banca said in a statement.

A sub-underwriting agreement with Atlante relieves a group of banks led by Intesa Sanpaolo's Banca IMI unit from their commitment to take on any unsold Veneto Banca shares.

Atlante last month took a 99 percent stake in Banca Popolare di Vicenza as investors spurned the mid-tier bank's 1.5 billion euro initial share offering.

It is expected to do roughly the same for Veneto Banca, leaving it with little money to tackle the more structural problem of helping Italian banks sell bad debts that ballooned to 360 billion euros during a harsh recession.

Like Popolare Vicenza, Veneto Banca used to sell shares to its own customers in a marketing scheme that is now being investigated by prosecutors. New top managers at the two banks have said the lenders will cooperate fully with magistrates.

The bank last set the price of its own stock at 30.5 euros in 2015. With the IPO set to be priced at the bottom of the range, its 88,000 shareholders - most of them retail investors - will lose virtually all their money.

"I've lost over 99 percent of my investment," said Andrea Bonato, 46, a sales agent in a small town near Venice, who paid 40.25 euros apiece to buy shares in 2012. Like many other customers of the two banks he is suing Veneto Banca in the hope of recovering some of his money.

"I've had an account there since I was 21 or 22, I trusted them when they told me it was a safe investment. How can they ask for more money from the people of Veneto? They certainly won't see another euro from me."

Veneto Banca must plug a capital gap identified by European Central Bank supervisors and avoid being wound down after losing 1.9 billion euros in 2014-2015 in a balance-sheet clean-up.

Its hope of avoiding a replica of Popolare Vicenza's flop are tied to a group of local businessmen who have vowed to invest more to avoid diluting their combined 15 percent stake. It needs a free-float of at least 25 percent to be able to list. ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Additional reporting by Andrea Mandala, Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Silvia Aloisi and Alison Williams)