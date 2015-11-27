MILAN Nov 27 Italian cooperative lender Veneto
Banca said the European Central Bank had asked it tackle
worsening credit quality and monitor legal risks following a
supervisory review.
Veneto Banca, one of 13 Italian banks under the ECB's direct
supervision, is being probed by magistrates for suspicion that
it misled regulators by lending money to customers who in turn
bought shares in the bank.
At the end of the so-called Supervisory Review and
Evaluation Process, the ECB has confirmed a minimum CET1 capital
requirement for Veneto Banca of 10 percent until June 30, 2016,
at which time it will rise to 10.25 percent, the bank said in a
statement.
Veneto Banca's CET1 ratio stood at 7.12 percent at the end
of September, but the bank said a planned 1-billion-euro share
sale would add 3.9 percentage points to the to end-September
level.
The bank said it had moved to comply with the ECB's
recommendations regarding the worsening quality of its loan book
and risks stemming from possible legal actions by its
shareholders.
