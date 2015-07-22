MILAN, July 22 Italian cooperative lender Veneto Banca said on Wednesday it planned to list on the Milan stock market and boost its capital base as it positions itself for consolidation in the sector.

The Italian government of Matteo Renzi recently introduced legislation forcing big cooperative banks to become joint stock companies to facilitate tie-ups and create bigger and more efficient market players.

"The board of Veneto Banca... believes it is time to launch a roadmap aimed at a listing of the bank's shares... to be completed possibly before the end of this financial year," the bank said in a statement.

It also said it planned to launch a rights issue in the first few month of next year, and in any case after the listing. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Stephen Jewkes)