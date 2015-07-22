(adds similar move by rival, underperformance of sector, links to further stories with context)

MILAN, July 22 Italy's Veneto Banca said on Wednesday it would launch a rights issue to boost its capital after first listing its shares on the stock market, mirroring a move by another cooperative lender preparing for consolidation in the sector.

The government of Matteo Renzi passed legislation in March forcing larger cooperative banks to become joint stock companies to encourage tie-ups to create bigger and more efficient market players.

On Tuesday, Banca Popolare di Vicenza IPO-BPVS.MI said it had picked banks to arrange its plans for an initial public offering of shares on the Milan market.

A stock market listing could potentially make it easier for unlisted "Popolari" banks like Veneto and Vicenza to merge with peers and take full advantage of the Renzi government's landmark reform.

"The board of Veneto Banca... believes it is time to launch a roadmap aimed at a listing of the bank's shares... to be completed possibly before the end of this financial year," Veneto Banca said in a statement.

It said it planned to launch a rights issue in the first few months of next year.

Veneto, one of 15 Italian banks vetted by the European Central Bank last year in its health check of European lenders, is looking to meet a Common Equity Tier 1 target of 10 percent.

According to the Bank of Italy, the return on equity for the 10 largest popolari was just 2 percent in the first half of 2014, one percentage point below that of the industry.

The Popolari banks traditionally have a very fragmented shareholder base due to a 1 percent ownership limit and rules granting shareholders only one vote each.

Fearing reform of the sector could attract foreign bidders, local cooperative banks are taking pre-emptive action to encourage national tie-ups before outsiders swoop.

On Tuesday Banca Carige mandated its top management to hire a financial advisor to assess options.

