MILAN, June 7 Italian market regulator Consob has approved the prospectus for a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) initial share offering at regional lender Veneto Banca which is due to start on Wednesday, a source close to the matter said.

The bank is raising cash to plug a capital shortfall identified by the European Central Bank and avoid being wound down after a 1.9 billion euro loss in 2014-2015.

The head of Intesa Sanpaolo, global coordinator for the offer, said earlier on Tuesday the bank was set to be taken over by Atlante, an Italian bank rescue fund that has pledged to take on any unsold shares in the IPO. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Paola Arosio)