MILAN May 20 Italy's Veneto Banca will fail to
meet a profit goal set for 2018, studies by two of the banks
underwriting a 1-billion euro ($1.1 billion) share issue at the
regional lender showed on Friday, as marketing for the offer
started.
Veneto Banca, which must plug a capital gap to avoid being
wound down, is raising the cash in an initial public offering
(IPO) at a time when Italian banks' high bad loans and weak
profits are hitting their shares.
A 1.5 billion euro IPO by rival Banca Popolare di Vicenza
last month failed to attract demand and the bank was rescued by
Italy's newly-created bank rescue fund Atlante.
Atlante is widely expected to support Veneto Banca's share
sale as well, which could leave the fund with as little as 1.75
billion euros to help Italian banks sell some 200 billion euros
in loans to borrowers deemed insolvent.
A confidential study by Banca IMI, which heads the group of
10 banks guaranteeing Veneto Banca's share issue, estimated the
lender would post a 78 million euro loss this year.
The study, seen by Reuters, forecast a 90 million euro
profit in 2018. That compares with a 150 million euro target for
2018 announced by the bank in April - the only profit forecast
it provided.
A similar report by Credit Suisse projected a 2016 net loss
of 124 million euros for Veneto Banca, followed by a 6 million
euro loss next year and a 99 million euro profit in 2018.
Veneto Banca lost 1.9 billion euros in 2014-2015 hit by
writedowns on doubtful loans and the value of past acquisitions.
Credit Suisse flagged in its report the risk of further bad
loan writedowns due to lower-than-average coverage levels.
($1 = 0.8925 euros)
