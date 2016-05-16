MILAN May 16 Italy's Veneto Banca IPO-VENE.MI
has called a shareholder meeting on July 15 to vote on a legal
action against former management, the bank said on Monday.
The Italian government criticised a decision by rival lender
Banca Popolare di Vicenza, which recently voted against suing
former executives and called for a different outcome in other
Italian banks.
In the coming weeks Veneto Banca will launch a listing of
its shares on the Milan bourse to raise up to 1 billion euros
($1.1 billion) to fill a capital shortfall identified by
European Central Bank supervisors.
($1 = 0.8828 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)