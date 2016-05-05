* Bank to launch imminently 1 bln euro cash call, IPO
* Offer comes after failed IPO of rival Popolare di Vicenza
* Italian bank bailout fund could support share offer

By Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala
MARGHERA, Italy, May 5 Shareholders in Italy's
Veneto Banca appointed on Thursday a new board as the regional
bank prepares to launch this month a 1 billion euro ($1.1
billion) capital call needed to avert the threat of being wound
down.
Veneto Banca is looking to raise money in a listing of its
shares on the Milan bourse to fill a capital shortfall
identified by European Central Bank (ECB) supervisors.
"We're under special surveillance from regulators," Stefano
Ambrosini, the bank's new chairman, said after his proposed
board won 58 percent of the votes at a heated day-long meeting.
"Starting from tomorrow, we need to build a path that
reassures the market and is fully compliant with conditions set
by supervisory authorities," he said.
Veneto Banca has said the ECB will closely vet the
newly-elected directors.
Ambrosini said a recently established Italian bank bailout
fund that took over fellow regional lender Popolare di Vicenza
after a failed 1.5 billion euro equity raising last month was a
useful tool.
"It would be silly not to use a parachute when you have it
on the plane," he said.
However, he said any decision on the fund's involvement was
premature and expressed confidence about the outcome of the
share sale and listing.
Like Popolare di Vicenza, Veneto Banca posted a net loss of
2 billion euros in 2014-15 as the ECB enforced writedowns of the
value of bad loans and of past acquisitions.
Former managers at both lenders are under investigation by
prosecutors after the ECB uncovered loans granted to depositors
to buy the bank's own shares, in an artificial boost to the
bank's capital.
'GRAVELY ILL'
Addressing Thursday's meeting, Chief Executive Cristiano
Carrus, who will remain at the helm as director general, said
the bank was turning to the market for funds as it was "gravely
ill."
He said a "lengthy letter" received from market regulator
Consob this week that could lead to fines being imposed on the
bank.
Carrus did not disclose details of the letter and said it
was too early to quantify possible fines. But he said he
expected more letters from the regulator after a string of
inspections relating to the bank's management between 2013-15.
Consob was looking into a number of issues, Carrus said,
including whether the bank acted properly toward its customers
and the way it set the price of its own shares - a common
process for unlisted Italian banks which have shareholders vote
each year on a stock price decided by the board.
Veneto Banca is set to price its shares at a fraction of
last year's price of 30.5 euros each. Popolare di Vicenza priced
its initial public offering at 0.10 euro a share, down from a
share price of 48 euros last year.
Among shareholders that could see the value of their holding
in Veneto Banca diminish is U.S. bank JP Morgan Chase & Co
, which in 2015 received 900,000 shares in the bank as
partial payment for a deal with Veneto Banca.
Veneto Banca bought a 206 million euro portfolio of lifetime
mortgages from JP Morgan in February 2015 and used shares valued
at 39.5 euros apiece to pay part of what it owed.
Veneto Banca said in a document prepared for Thursday's
meeting the deal with JP Morgan was among transactions Consob
was examining.
JP Morgan's offices in Italy declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8750 euro)
