MILAN Nov 13 Unlisted Italian cooperative
lender Veneto Banca posted a nine-month net loss of 770 million
euros ($831 million) as it continued to clean up its balance
sheet ahead of a planned capital increase and a bourse listing
early next year.
Veneto Banca, one of 13 Italian banks under direct oversight
of the European Central Bank, said it wrote down the value of
risky loans by 530 million euros - more than double the previous
year's figure. It also wrote down in full the value of past
acquisitions, booking a 452 million euro charge.
At 7.12 percent at the end of September, its best-quality
Common Equity Tier I ratio fell further below a minimum 10
percent requirement set by the ECB.
The bank, one of 10 large Italian cooperative lenders
targeted by a government reform of the sector, is planning to
raise up to 1 billion euros from shareholders to beef up its
capital base.
($1 = 0.9264 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie)