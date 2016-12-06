MILAN Dec 6 Italian unlisted regional bank
Veneto Banca said on Tuesday it had named former Monte dei
Paschi Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola as chairman of a
strategic committee tasked with studying a proposed merger with
rival Banca Popolare di Vicenza.
Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca were both rescued by
state-sponsored bank bailout fund Atlante earlier this year when
they failed to find buyers for initial share offerings needed to
keep them afloat. Atlante has told them to study a tie-up and o
present a new business plan by the end of the year.
Veneto Banca said it had appointed Viola as director.
Popolare di Vicenza is expected to name Viola on Tuesday as its
chief executive.
"Viola ... will play a central role in speeding up the
bank's relaunch plan, also in light of the merger plan with
Banca Popolare di Vicenza which must be quickly submitted to
shareholders and supervisors," Veneto Banca said.
