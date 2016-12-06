MILAN Dec 6 Italian unlisted regional bank Veneto Banca said on Tuesday it had named former Monte dei Paschi Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola as chairman of a strategic committee tasked with studying a proposed merger with rival Banca Popolare di Vicenza.

Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca were both rescued by state-sponsored bank bailout fund Atlante earlier this year when they failed to find buyers for initial share offerings needed to keep them afloat. Atlante has told them to study a tie-up and o present a new business plan by the end of the year.

Veneto Banca said it had appointed Viola as director. Popolare di Vicenza is expected to name Viola on Tuesday as its chief executive.

"Viola ... will play a central role in speeding up the bank's relaunch plan, also in light of the merger plan with Banca Popolare di Vicenza which must be quickly submitted to shareholders and supervisors," Veneto Banca said. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)