MILAN May 11 Suitors interested in a possible tie-up with Veneto Banca have submitted their expressions of interest to the adviser of the unlisted Italian cooperative lender, its chairman said on Monday.

Veneto Banca, targeted by a landmark reform of the sector like other large cooperative lenders, has hired Rothschild to assess alternatives. It is looking at possible mergers with another bank, listed or not, but also at continuining on a standalone basis.

Chairman Francesco Favotto said the bank aimed to take a decision on strategic options and turn into a joint-stock company by the end of the year.

"Among non-listed rivals it's clear that the potential partner is Popolare di Vicenza," he said, declining to mention potential suitors among listed banks. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Francesca Landini)