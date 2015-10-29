MILAN Oct 29 Francesco Favotto has stepped down as chairman of Veneto Banca as the Italian cooperative bank prepares to list on the stock market and raise up to 1 billion euros in a share issue.

Veneto Banca said in a statement on Thursday Favotto was stepping down for personal health reasons to be temporarily replaced by Deputy Chairman Alessandro Vardanega.

Favotto, an academic, became chairman in April 2014.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)