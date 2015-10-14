MONTEBELLUNA, Italy Oct 14 Mid-sized Italian
bank Veneto Banca, which has announced a 1 billion-euro ($1.14
billion) cash call to boost its financial strength, said on
Wednesday it expects to return to profit from next year.
Presenting a business plan through to 2020, the cooperative
lender - one of the 13 Italian banks which are under the
supervision of the European Central Bank - said it expected its
core capital ratio to exceed 13 percent in 2018.
The bank is one of 10 cooperative lenders affected by a
government reform that makes it easier for this type of banks to
be taken over and is regarded as a likely acquisition target in
an expected wave of mergers among domestic lenders.
It is also planning to list on the stock market.
($1 = 0.8765 euros)
(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Silvia Aloisi; editing
by Agnieszka Flak)