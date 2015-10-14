MONTEBELLUNA, Italy Oct 14 Mid-sized Italian bank Veneto Banca, which has announced a 1 billion-euro ($1.14 billion) cash call to boost its financial strength, said on Wednesday it expects to return to profit from next year.

Presenting a business plan through to 2020, the cooperative lender - one of the 13 Italian banks which are under the supervision of the European Central Bank - said it expected its core capital ratio to exceed 13 percent in 2018.

The bank is one of 10 cooperative lenders affected by a government reform that makes it easier for this type of banks to be taken over and is regarded as a likely acquisition target in an expected wave of mergers among domestic lenders.

It is also planning to list on the stock market. ($1 = 0.8765 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)