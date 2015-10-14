* Veneto Banca to close quarter of branches

* Regional lender to cut 430 jobs

* Seeks to boost strength as cooperative banks restructured (Adds details on branch, job cuts)

By Andrea Mandala

MONTEBELLUNA, Italy, Oct 14 Italian regional lender Veneto Banca, which plans to tap shareholders for a 1 billion-euro ($1.1 billion) cash injection, is cutting around a quarter of its branches and shedding jobs to shore up its finances.

Presenting a tough business plan for the next five years, the cooperative lender -- one of 13 Italian banks under the supervision of the European Central Bank -- said it would close a total of 130 branches.

That is 60 more than initially planned and comprises 24 percent of its network. It will also cut 430 jobs or just under eight percent of its workforce.

Based in the wealthy north-eastern Veneto region, the bank has lost nearly 1.2 billion euros in the 18 months through June because of heavy writedowns on risky loans and on the value of past acquisitions.

Its core capital (CET 1) ratio, which measures a bank's financial strength, fell to 8.37 percent at the end of June, below a minimum 10 percent set by the ECB. That prompted plans for the cash call which should take place next April.

The lender, which is also planning to float on the Milan bourse in January to raise funds, said on Wednesday the ratio would rise to 13.5 percent from 2018, and that it planned to return to profit next year.

Veneto Banca is one of 10 cooperative lenders affected by a government reform that makes it easier for this type of bank to be taken over and aims to strengthen the sector by boosting earnings and efficiency.

The bank, which has hired Rothschild as an adviser, is set to ditch its cooperative status and transform into a joint-stock company as required by the new law at a shareholder meeting in early December.

MERGER OPTIONS

Bankers say Banco Popolare, Italy's fourth largest bank and also based in the Veneto region, has explored the possibility of a tie-up with Veneto Banca.

However Banco Popolare appears more likely to strike a deal with UBI, the country's fifth largest bank and a stronger partner. Some bankers do not rule out a three-way merger although it would be difficult to pull off.

Veneto Banca has also been hit by a probe into whether it misled regulators by lending money to customers so that they bought its own shares. A similar investigation has also targeted fellow unlisted Veneto-based lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza.

An ECB review of risk levels among euro zone lenders found both Veneto Banca and Popolare Vicenza fell short of new requirements set by the regulator, and placed them in band fourth out of five - with band one seen as the strongest, according to a source familiar with the matter.

In its new plan, Veneto Banca said it was targeting a net profit of 160 million euros and a CET 1 ratio of 14 percent in 2018. "We see a small return to profit next year, around 10-15 million euros," said the bank's newly-appointed CEO Cristiano Carrus. ($1 = 0.8765 euros) (Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Keith Weir)