MILAN Feb 26 Standard & Poor's has put the
long-term 'BB-' rating of unlisted Italian lender Veneto Banca
on credit watch negative, the ratings agency said in a statement
on Thursday.
"The potential consequences of Italian tax authorities'
investigations into Italy-based Veneto Banca SCPA's former
chairman and current general manager as well as into certain
loan practices could weaken Veneto Banca's credit profile,
particularly through reputational risk," it added.
Tax police searched the headquarters of the cooperative
lender earlier this month as investigating magistrates in Rome
look into allegations of obstructing regulators.
(Reporting by Gianluca Semararo; writing by Agnieszka Flak;
editing by Francesca Landini)