VOLPAGO DEL MONTELLO, Italy Nov 16 Shareholders
in Veneto Banca voted on Wednesday to pursue legal action
against former managers over loan losses incurred by the
regional bank and the alleged misselling of its own shares.
Veneto Banca and rival Popolare di Vicenza were rescued this
year by state-sponsored bank bailout fund Atlante after
investors shunned share issues needed to plug a capital
shortfall and avert the risk of being wound down.
Both banks are under investigation over allegations they
lent money to clients to buy their own shares, artificially
boosting their financial strength. New managers at both lenders
have said they will work closely with prosecutors.
Veneto Banca's former chief executive Vincenzo Consoli was
placed under house arrest in August over allegations of
misleading regulators and manipulating markets.
A shareholder meeting on Wednesday voted in favour of suing
for damages board members and auditors in charge until April
2014.
New Chairman Massimo Lanza told the meeting the board had
found that under previous management loans were granted without
proper checks, leading to 198 million euros in losses. He also
mentioned alleged irregularities in relation to the sale of the
bank's own shares to some clients.
