VOLPAGO DEL MONTELLO, Italy Nov 16 Shareholders in Veneto Banca voted on Wednesday to pursue legal action against former managers over loan losses incurred by the regional bank and the alleged misselling of its own shares.

Veneto Banca and rival Popolare di Vicenza were rescued this year by state-sponsored bank bailout fund Atlante after investors shunned share issues needed to plug a capital shortfall and avert the risk of being wound down.

Both banks are under investigation over allegations they lent money to clients to buy their own shares, artificially boosting their financial strength. New managers at both lenders have said they will work closely with prosecutors.

Veneto Banca's former chief executive Vincenzo Consoli was placed under house arrest in August over allegations of misleading regulators and manipulating markets.

A shareholder meeting on Wednesday voted in favour of suing for damages board members and auditors in charge until April 2014.

New Chairman Massimo Lanza told the meeting the board had found that under previous management loans were granted without proper checks, leading to 198 million euros in losses. He also mentioned alleged irregularities in relation to the sale of the bank's own shares to some clients.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Valentina Za,)