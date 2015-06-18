MILAN, June 18 Italy's Veneto Banca took 614 million euros ($700 million) in longer-term funds the European Central Bank offered at an auction on Thursday, the unlisted lender said in a statement.

"The funds received will be directed to finance growth and investments in the areas where the group operates," it said.

In a separate statement, Intesa Sanpaolo said it borrowed 5 billion euros at the same auction of the ECB's so-called targeted long-term refinancing operation (TLTRO).

Overall, banks on Thursday took out 73.8 billion euros in the fourth tranche of the ECB's long-term loans, more than forecast but still unlikely to drive a strong increase in bank lending.

($1 = 0.8764 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)