June 15 Venetus Partners LP managing partner
Nick Graziano wrote to investors on Thursday that he will be
shutting down his activist hedge fund, following a "very
difficult decision" to step away from the markets for a period
of time.
Graziano, a former partner at Corvex Management LP, wrote
that funds Venetus Partners Master Fund LP and Venetus SPV
Master I LP would wind down. He added that his firm had solid
returns since inception, and the reasons for shutting the funds
were personal and not business-related, according to the letter
which was seen by Reuters.
The co-founder of Venetus, Chad Fauser, was a former partner
at activist fund Trian Partners
