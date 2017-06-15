(Adds quotes from letter, background)
By Michael Flaherty
June 15 Two former partners at hedge funds
Corvex Management LP and Trian Management LP are winding down
the fund they launched late last year, after making just a few
investments.
Ex-Corvex Partner Nick Graziano wrote to investors last week
to say that the decision to shut the doors of Venetus Partners
was very difficult but necessary for personal reasons.
"I have concluded it is necessary for me to step away from
the markets for a period of time," Graziano wrote in the letter,
dated June 9, adding that the reasons for the move were
unrelated to the upstart fund.
Graziano and Venetus co-founder Chad Fauser, a former Trian
partner, started investing in the fund late last year. Among the
companies Venetus invested in was life sciences Parexel
, which later put itself up for sale.
Graziano said the company's stock has appreciated more than
25 percent from the fund's cost basis on its investment.
"I would like to express my sincere and heartfelt thanks for
your investment in the Funds and look forward to maintaining a
relationship going forward," Graziano wrote.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese and Diane Craft)