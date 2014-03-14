(Corrects to Avianca will reduce seat space from Peru, not
suspend flights, paragraph 9)
By Deisy Buitrago
CARACAS, March 14 President Nicolas Maduro on
Friday warned airlines not to limit flights in and out of
Venezuela, a day after reports a Colombian airline was reducing
services to Caracas amid industry complaints of billions of
dollars in unpaid debts.
"Airlines have no excuse to reduce their flights to
Venezuela," Maduro said during a press conference.
"If airlines reduce (flights), I will take severe measures."
Airlines have struggled to obtain dollars in exchange for
the bolivar currency as a result of long-running delays in
Venezuela's 11-year-old currency control system.
The International Air Transport Association this week said
that airlines are owed $3.7 billion and that some are
considering halting service to Venezuela.
"If an airline leaves the country, it's not coming back
while we are in government," Maduro said, casting the airlines'
complaints as part of a wider "economic war" against his
socialist government by political foes and businesses.
Maduro also said, however, that his government would pay
debts to the airline industry.
Avianca Holdings, operator of Colombia's biggest
airline, on Thursday told travel agents it will cut flights
between the countries' capitals to one a day from three as of
March 20.
Avianca will suspend flights between Caracas and San Jose,
in Costa Rica, as part of an effort "to match supply to market
needs" and reduce the number of seats available between Caracas
and Lima, Peru.
The company's chief executive said that currency controls
had made it difficult to bring ticket revenue worth about $300
million out of Venezuela.
German airline Lufthansa said this month its 2013
financial results took a double-digit million euro hit from
payment issues in Venezuela.
Maduro said on Friday that various airlines round the world
were ready to step in and cover any unfilled routes. "They're
asking for permission to cover flights to Colombia, Panama,
Central America and South America," he said, without giving more
details.
(Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Grant McCool)