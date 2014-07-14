CARACAS, July 14 German airline Lufthansa
said on Monday it will reduce service to Venezuela by
40 percent starting next month amid an ongoing dispute about
repatriation of revenue from ticket sales.
Carriers, including American Airlines, Delta and United,
have in recent weeks reduced flights to Venezuela over
complaints they have not been able to obtain hard currency
through the OPEC nation's currency control system.
Lufthansa, Europe's largest airline by revenue, will cut
flights to 3 per week from 5 per week as of Aug. 3, it confirmed
to Reuters by email, citing "operational reasons."
Aerolineas Argentinas as of Aug. 8 will reduce available
seats by 17 percent and Air Europa of Spain will cut flights to
Caracas by 57 percent, the association said. Reuters was unable
to obtain comment from either airline.
Venezuela requires airlines to sell tickets using the local
bolivar currency. But carriers say they are not receiving
approval from the exchange control board to convert those
earnings into dollars.
Airlines have an estimated $4 billion in revenue stuck in
the country because of approval delays, according to the
International Airline Transport Association.
(Reporting by Diego Ore and Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Dan
Grebler)