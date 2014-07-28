BERLIN, July 28 A leading air transport industry
body has called for a top-level meeting with the Venezuelan
president to discuss ways to restore over $4 billion of
airlines' money that is trapped in the country due to its
currency controls.
President Nicolas Maduro's government requires airlines to
sell tickets in the bolivar currency but has been slow to allow
them to repatriate the earnings.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which
represents around 240 global airlines, said on Monday that while
Venezuela had permitted repatriation of $424 million shared
among some airlines, $4.1 billion of airline ticket sales
remained trapped in the country.
"The goal should be to clear the debts quickly in a way that
is fair and acceptable to the airlines involved," IATA Director
General Tony Tyler said in a statement, calling for Maduro to
lead talks with IATA on behalf of the carriers that have money
trapped in the country.
Unable to repatriate ticket sales, many airlines, such as
Delta, American Airlines and Lufthansa
have slashed the number of flights they offer, while others such
as Alitalia and Air Canada have halted
flights altogether.
IATA said on Monday that international capacity on routes to
Venezuela is down 36 percent year-on-year, or down 49 percent
from 2013 peaks.
"Confidence in the market is falling sharply," Tyler said.
"Venezuela risks becoming disconnected from the global economy."
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by Louise Heavens)