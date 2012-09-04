* Venezuela says no signs of violence in rainforest
* Tribal groups press government to continue probe
By Paulo Prada
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 3 Venezuela and indigenous
groups are disputing whether an alleged massacre of Amazon
villagers took place after Venezuela's government said it found
no evidence of an attack.
A group representing the Yanomami tribe last week said that
Brazilian gold miners had crossed the border and attacked a
village from a helicopter. It said the assault could have killed
more than 70 people.
Though the attack allegedly happened in July, the tribe was
only able to alert the government recently because of the
distance and isolation of their native region along the long,
dense jungle border with Brazil.
Venezuelan officials said over the weekend that flyovers of
the area led them to believe that the allegations were false.
"We can tell the country that we have seen no evidence of
death," said Nicia Maldonado, Venezuela's minister of government
affairs, in televised comments.
Native rights groups and some local politicians criticized
the government, saying it reached that conclusion prematurely.
The remoteness of the region - and the nomadic habits of the
Yanomami tribe - make it unlikely officials could have reached
the exact spot where the attack was reported to have taken
place, they said. Even natives, they point out, take days to
move among settlements in the region.
In a collective statement, 11 tribes and rights groups
including the Yanomami said, "It cannot be said that there isn't
evidence" and pressed the government to continue investigating.
Liborio Guarulla, an indigenous Venezuelan and governor of
Amazonas, the southern state where the attack is said to have
happened, accused the government of "mobilizing resources just
to silence the matter."
To some officials, the allegations of an assault by foreign
aggressors, wielding guns and explosives from a helicopter, is
difficult to believe. Not only would assailants need resources,
know-how and familiarity with terrain not easily accessed from
above, they would need knowledge of the habits and whereabouts
of the Yanomami, who live in small groups and change settlements
frequently.
"It would be extremely hard to do," said General Rafael
Zambrano, commander of the Venezuelan army unit responsible for
the region. Zambrano in a telephone interview said a small
patrol of troops continues to inspect the area just in case.
YANOMAMI REQUEST UNUSUAL
People familiar with the Yanomami said their request for an
investigation is unusual because tribal tradition frowns on
discussions of the dead.
"It's a measure of how serious the problem is that they are
making these allegations," said Marcos Wesley de Oliveira,
coordinator of a regional program for indigenous people at the
Instituto Socioambiental, a Brazilian advocacy group.
The tribe's native land on both sides of the border in
recent decades has come under increasing pressure from wildcat
gold miners and other outsiders.
Brazil's government last week said it asked Venezuela for
more information about the alleged attack and whether Brazilians
were involved. On Monday, Brazil's foreign ministry said it
hasn't yet received any request from Venezuela for help
investigating.
If an attack occurred, it remains unclear how many victims
there may have been.
In the document they presented to Venezuelan authorities,
the tribe said that only three members of the village are known
to still be alive.
Those three, the document said, had been hunting when they
heard the sound of a helicopter, gunfire, and explosions. The
hunters, the document said, alerted Yanomami from another
settlement, who went to the village and found charred bodies.