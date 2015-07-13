CARACAS, July 13 American Airlines said
on Monday it would restart its Caracas-New York route as of Dec.
17, though it added that it had not repatriated more than half a
billion dollars in revenue trapped in Venezuela as a result of
currency controls.
American and other international carriers have cut flights
to the socialist-run nation, which required tickets be priced in
the local bolivar currency and then made it difficult for the
funds to be reconverted into dollars.
American Airlines, which slashed almost 80 percent of its
weekly flights to Venezuela last year over the dispute, said in
a statement it would offer service between the Venezuelan
capital and New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport
five times a week, and that bookings could be made immediately.
Airlines have around $3.7 billion from ticket sales trapped
in Venezuela because of the country's 12-year-old currency
control system, the International Air Transport Association said
in June.
"We continue working with the Government of Venezuela to
reach resolution on the outstanding amount owed to us (as per
our 1Q15 report $644 million)," American Airlines spokeswoman
Laura Masvidal said in an email to Reuters.
There currently are no direct commercial flights from
Caracas to New York.
Airlines still flying to Venezuela now tend to price their
international routes in hard currency, putting them out of reach
of most Venezuelans amid an economic crisis that has led to a
sharp drop in the value of the bolivar on the black market.
(Reporting by Girish Gupta; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing
by Paul Simao)