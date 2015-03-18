By Alexandra Ulmer
CARACAS, March 18 Venezuela asked a World Bank
tribunal on Wednesday to toss out an order that it pay Swiss
airport operator Flughafen Zurich AG and a Chilean
partner nearly $36 million for the government takeover of
airport facilities they operated in the country a decade ago.
"A request for annulment was presented today," said lawyer
Diego Brian Gosis of Guglielmino & Asociados, an Argentine law
firm working on behalf of the Venezuelan government.
He said the request was filed with the World Bank's
International Center for Settlement on Investment Disputes,
which ordered the payment to Flughafen Zurich and Chilean
partner Gestion e Ingenieria IDC SA in November.
The total of nearly $36 million, which includes interest
payments and legal fees, was to compensate the two companies for
the seizure of their airport facilities on the Caribbean island
of Margarita in 2005.
The takeover came after regional authorities voided the
contract the companies had been awarded to expand and operate
the international airport on the popular resort island.
Venezuela is facing dozens of arbitrations over
nationalizations conducted during the 14-year rule of late
socialist President Hugo Chavez.
The South American OPEC country, vying to meet its debt
obligations after a tumble in oil prices, has in the past filed
for annulments or revisions of arbitration awards in what some
analysts deem a bid to win time.
Venezuela's request for annulment in the Flughafen Zurich
case came at the 11th hour. The deadline for filing the request
was Wednesday, Flughafen Zurich had said in its annual report.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Tom Brown)