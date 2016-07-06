CARACAS, July 6 Spanish agriculture company
Grupo Agroinsumos Ibero-americanos and associated firms have
filed an arbitration case against Venezuela via a World Bank
tribunal, seeking compensation for the 2010 nationalization of
its operations.
Late socialist leader Hugo Chavez expropriated the firms'
Venezuelan subsidiaries, which sold supplies such as seeds,
fertilizers and pesticides.
Agroinsumos, along with related firms Inica Latinoamericana,
Proyefa Internacional and Verica Atlantica, are seeking "prompt,
adequate and effective compensation" through the International
Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, or ICSID.
The companies said they were filing under a bilateral
investment treaty between Spain and Venezuela signed in 1995.
They did not say how much they were seeking.
An official at Venezuela's attorney general's office, which
usually serves as the respondent in ICSID cases, said there was
no one immediately available to comment.
Chavez in 2012 withdrew Venezuela from ICSID on accusations
that the group was a front for the interest of ideological
adversaries in Washington. The OPEC nation still maintains
bilateral investment treaties, which are generally meant to
protect foreign companies from seizure of assets.
Venezuela faces close to 20 arbitration disputes that
primarily stem from a wave of nationalizations launched by
Chavez, who died of cancer in 2013.
(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Sandra Maler)