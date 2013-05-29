Algeria warily edges towards Islamic finance as energy income dives
* State banks plan to offer Islamic products in coming months
CARACAS May 29 A World Bank arbitration tribunal has thrown out a compensation claim by a subsidiary of Taiwanese state oil company CPC Corp for nationalization of assets in Venezuela, state oil company PDVSA said.
The tribunal determined that CPC subsidiary OPIC Karimun was not protected by a bilateral investment treaty, which was a pre-requisite for hearing the claim, PDVSA said in a statement late on Tuesday.
"Once again, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela triumphs in a case at the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID)," the statement said.
Like other foreign companies affected by takeovers during late President Hugo Chavez's socialist rule, OPIC filed a case over the loss in 2007 of its minority stake in two exploration projects in the Gulf of Paria.
The World Bank tribunal confirmed on its web site that a decision had been given on Tuesday. It said one of the three arbitrators had dissented, but gave no further details.
Venezuela faces about 20 cases at the tribunal due to the wave of nationalizations under Chavez's 14-year rule of the South American OPEC member with the world's largest oil reserves. He died in March after a two-year battle with cancer. (Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Brian Ellsworth and Nick Zieminski)
DUBAI, April 12 Generally positive first-quarter results from banks in the Gulf helped lift confidence in financial stocks in early trade on Wednesday, while Saudi Arabia's third largest telecommunications operator jumped by its daily limit after it swung to its first ever quarterly net profit.