CARACAS May 29 A World Bank arbitration tribunal has thrown out a compensation claim by a subsidiary of Taiwanese state oil company CPC Corp for nationalization of assets in Venezuela, state oil company PDVSA said.

The tribunal determined that CPC subsidiary OPIC Karimun was not protected by a bilateral investment treaty, which was a pre-requisite for hearing the claim, PDVSA said in a statement late on Tuesday.

"Once again, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela triumphs in a case at the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID)," the statement said.

Like other foreign companies affected by takeovers during late President Hugo Chavez's socialist rule, OPIC filed a case over the loss in 2007 of its minority stake in two exploration projects in the Gulf of Paria.

The World Bank tribunal confirmed on its web site that a decision had been given on Tuesday. It said one of the three arbitrators had dissented, but gave no further details.

Venezuela faces about 20 cases at the tribunal due to the wave of nationalizations under Chavez's 14-year rule of the South American OPEC member with the world's largest oil reserves. He died in March after a two-year battle with cancer. (Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Brian Ellsworth and Nick Zieminski)